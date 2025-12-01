Daily roundup: Singapore food historian's book on Malay gastronomy wins top accolade at Gourmand Cookbook Awards — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore food historian's book on Malay gastronomy wins top accolade at Gourmand Cookbook Awards

Khir Johari has just made Singapore proud at the 30th Gourmand Cookbook Awards 2025.

The Singaporean author and food historian's book, The Food of Singapore Malays: Gastronomic Travels Through The Archipelago, received the Best of All accolade during the ceremony that was held on Nov 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia... » READ MORE

2. $30 discount for motorists who pay traffic fines within 14 days of receiving notice of offence

Motorists who make payment for their composition fines for traffic offences within 14 days of receiving the notice of offence will get a discount of $30 from Jan 1, the Singapore Police Force said on Monday (Dec 1).

In a statement on Dec 1 (Monday), the police said that significant resources have been used to deal with a "high and increasing volume" of composition fines and appeals... » READ MORE

3. No McDonald's ban for recruits at White Sands mall, SAF Basic Military Training Centre clarifies

The Singapore Armed Forces' Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) has said in a statement that recruits are not barred from patronising the McDonald's outlet at White Sands mall, contrary to alleged rumours circulating online.

Pasir Ris is the shuttle pick-up point for all full-time national servicemen undergoing basic military training at Pulau Tekong, with White Sands being the closest shopping centre... » READ MORE

4. Circle Line commuters to face longer journeys due to tunnel works

Commuters travelling along the Circle Line could face longer journeys of up to 30 minutes more during the morning and evening weekday rush from Jan 17 to April 19, 2026.

This is due to an adjustment of train services for works to reinforce a stretch of twin tunnels... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com