Daily roundup: Singapore police to explore using armed drones, jet packs for special operations — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore police to explore using armed drones, jet packs for special operations

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is considering the use of weaponised unmanned systems (WUS) such as armed drones to give its officers a leg up during special operations.

"The intent is to help officers maintain a tactical advantage with higher sensemaking, speed and/or surprise and response capabilities, that would in turn enhance mission success and the safety of both members of the public and officers during high-risk tactical operations," said the police in a factsheet on Thursday (May 14)... » READ MORE

2. Construction worker in Malaysia strikes RM10 million jackpot, finds out days later after returning to outlet

A construction worker from Johor Baru who decided on a whim to try a different 4D betting option has lucked out, winning RM10,610,543 (S$3.4 million) on Sunday (April 18).

The 59-year-old usually goes for 4D Classic and occasionally tries his luck with 4D Jackpot... » READ MORE

3. Former Malaysian para-swimmer seen crying while selling tissues in KL: 'Please help her'

A former Malaysian para-swimmer who once brought glory to the country was seen crying in distress while selling tissue packets outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Bintang district.

The emotional incident was first shared on a Facebook post on Thursday (May 7) by a man who said that ex-athlete Koh Lee Peng has been hawking tissues in the area for years to support herself... » READ MORE

4. 'Our family will not forget it': Son of driver injured in TPE crash thanks motorcyclists who stopped to help

After his father was injured in a crash along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on May 3, a man took to Facebook to thank the strangers who stopped to help and ensured that he received medical attention.

The 71-year-old was involved in a traffic accident along the TPE towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) when another vehicle crashed into the van he was driving... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com