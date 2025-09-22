Daily roundup: Singapore Red Cross donates $1.2m in aid to Palestinian evacuees — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Mobile education unit, tents: Singapore Red Cross donates $1.2m in aid to Palestinian evacuees

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has handed over nearly $1.2 million in aid to the Egyptian Red Crescent for humanitarian relief operations in Gaza and Egypt... » READ MORE

2. QR code immigration clearance trial kicks off at Johor land checkpoints with some Singapore travellers facing difficulties

Malaysia began its trial of a new QR code immigration system on Monday (Sept 22) at the Johor land checkpoints.

However, some travellers from Singapore to Johor Bahru reported issues generating the QR code... » READ MORE

3. Smart's biggest model yet, the #5, now available in Singapore

Smart has officially launched its #5 in Singapore, and the new electric SUV is the brand's biggest model yet.

The #5 marks Smart's move into the mid-sized SUV segment, and the #5 will compete against the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5, among many others in the crowded electric SUV market... » READ MORE

4. Local sci-fi film We Can Save the World!!! on recent ball lightning sightings: 'Unable to confirm whether or not the video was a marketing stunt'

Do aliens really exist? Maybe they do, maybe they don't — but what we know for sure is that marketing geniuses do.

Yesterday (Sept 21), the team behind local sci-fi film We Can Save the World!!! took to Instagram to shed some light on the recent strange phenomena spotted in several parts of Singapore... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com