Daily roundup: Singapore rolls out National Day-themed trains and stations for 60th birthday — and other top stories today

1. 'Reflecting our shared pride and collective spirit': Singapore rolls out National Day-themed trains and stations for 60th birthday

Singapore has launched specially-designed trains, buses and MRT stations in celebration of SG60. This is a collaboration between the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the National Day Parade 2025 Executive Committee as well as...

2. Books Kinokuniya's new outlet at Raffles City opens, features reading room and outlet-exclusive items

Bibliophiles can rejoice as they'll be able to explore Books Kinokuniya's new Raffles City outlet - originally slated to open in August - sooner than expected...

3. Coldplay might have exposed tech CEO's alleged affair during concert

A night of fun turned into a public relations nightmare for two people at the July 16 Coldplay concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, US...

4. Singapore car enters Causeway bus lane, causes multiple-vehicle collision

Three Singapore-registered cars and a public bus were involved in an accident along the Causeway on Thursday (July 17), after one of the cars reportedly drove into the bus lane...

