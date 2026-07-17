Daily roundup: Singapore traveller claims KL bus left him 'in middle of nowhere' at 4am — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. Singapore traveller claims KL bus left him 'in middle of nowhere' at 4am

A traveller has shared his frustrations over a coach journey to Kuala Lumpur, claiming he was left stranded during an early morning stop when the bus departed without him.

Sharing his experience in an Instagram post last month, the man, who goes by the name Ernz on social media, said he had booked an 11pm Billion Stars Express coach from Tai Seng MRT station on June 19 for a last-minute trip to KL... » READ MORE

2. 2NE1's Sandara Park embarks on new career direction, deviating from the past where she did things she could do

Sandara Park was in Singapore yesterday (July 16) to mark the start of a new adventure.

The 41-year-old K-pop star met local press and announced her personal label Aradnas' partnership with company Power Entertainment for representation in Southeast Asia (SEA)... » READ MORE

3. Pop Mart to open its first bakery in Southeast Asia at upcoming Sentosa flagship

Life is about to get a tad sweeter for Pop Mart fans in Singapore.

The toy brand — best known for characters the likes of Labubu, Skullpanda and Dimoo — will be opening Southeast Asia's first Pop Bakery store at its upcoming Sentosa flagship, it announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday (July 15)... » READ MORE

4. Salesman in China apparently selling Singapore double-decker bus, amusing Singaporeans

They can take you almost everywhere across Singapore - but what is this particular bus doing outside of the country?

A familiar green bus has caught the eye of Singaporeans after a China-based salesman uploaded an Instagram post on Wednesday (July 15) trying to sell the vehicle... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com