Daily roundup: Singaporean footballer Khairin Nadim earns move to Portuguese second-division side FC Vizela — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singaporean footballer Khairin Nadim earns move to Portuguese second-division side FC Vizela

Lion City Sailors winger Khairin Nadim has secured a move to Portuguese second-division side FC Vizela on a one-and-a-half-year deal.

The 20-year-old will feature primarily for Vizela's under-23 squad, while being closely monitored by the first-team coaches... » READ MORE

2. Singaporeans call for more SkillsFuture credits, support for vulnerable groups in Budget 2025 wish list

In Matthew Lim's WhatsApp group chat with his National Service buddies, football banter and workout routines are frequently brought up.

But in the past year, their light-hearted conversations have taken a somber turn after two of the 30-year-old's friends were laid off... » READ MORE

3. Ready to get extra cheesy? Pizza Hut giveaway offers private candlelit dinner this Valentine's Day

With Feb 14 approaching, being extra cheesy might just come with its reward — especially if you're a pizza lover.

Pizza Hut is offering a "closed door" private dining experience this Valentine's Day, with one lucky couple set to enjoy its entire Marina Square outlet to themselves... » READ MORE

4. 'Remember her in your heart': Barbie Hsu's ashes back in Taiwan, sister Dee says no funeral planned

The remains of Taiwanese actress-host Barbie Hsu returned to Taiwan yesterday afternoon (Feb 5).

According to Taiwanese reports, her cremation urn, reportedly in her favourite colour pink, was transported on a VistaJet private charter flight which departed from Haneda Airport and arrived at Taipei Songshan Airport at 3pm on the same day... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com