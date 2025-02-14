Daily roundup: Singapore's economy grew 4.4 per cent in 2024, beating forecasts — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore's economy grew 4.4 per cent in 2024, beating forecasts

Singapore's economy grew by 4.4 per cent in 2024, beating previous estimates and forecasts, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a statement on Friday (Feb 14)... » READ MORE

2. 'Tall, handsome, rich and successful': Nancy Wu's celeb friends reveal more about mystery boyfriend after her Instagram post

Nancy Wu has shared a rare glimpse into her love life after revealing that she was dating someone last November.

Yesterday (Feb 12), she posted a photo on Instagram of herself and her mystery boyfriend... » READ MORE

3. Malaysia to build $786 million integrated property comprising mall, apartments and hotel next to JB-Singapore RTS Link station

A mixed-use development consisting of various amenities will be built next to the checkpoint and Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link station in Johor Bahru (JB).

Spanning 4.23 acres, the development will be linked to the Bukit Chagar RTS Station... » READ MORE

4. This BBQ restaurant is offering up to 40 per cent discounts based on height difference

Do you and your group of friends have very stark height differences? This can soon be used to your advantage.

Chinese restaurant Meow Barbecue is celebrating its third anniversary with a promotion called Height Challenge... » READ MORE

