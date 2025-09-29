Daily roundup: Singapore’s population rises to 6.11 million; citizen numbers up by 0.7% — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore's population rises to 6.11 million; citizen numbers up by 0.7 per cent

Singapore's total population has risen to 6.11 million — with a 0.7 per cent increase in its number of citizens — up 1.2 per cent from last year.

The figures were published on Monday (Sep 29) in the annual Population in Brief report by the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) of the Prime Minister's Office and its partner agencies.... » READ MORE

2. Man makes off with $40k Rolex after trying it on at Far East Plaza store

A watch shop at Far East Plaza has lodged a police report after a man stole a pre-owned Rolex priced at over $40,000.

The theft occurred at about 3.25pm on Thursday (Sept 25), reported 8world.... » READ MORE

3. Malaysians with Singapore driving licence soon able to buy subsidised Ron95 fuel

Malaysian citizens holding Singapore driving licenses will soon gain access to their country's new Budi95 fuel subsidy scheme.

The initiative, which begins on Sept 30, allows citizens with Malaysia-registered vehicles to purchase Ron95 petrol at only RM1.99 (S$0.60) a litre, while non-citizens with cars registered in the country can do so at the unsubsidised rate of RM2.60.... » READ MORE

4. Drug mules crossing into Singapore unchecked? Malaysian ex-MP raises concerns

Former Malaysian MP Kasthuri Patto has raised concerns regarding drug mules crossing from Malaysia to Singapore, seemingly unchecked.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday (Sept 28), she called on local authorities to step up enforcement at checkpoints and borders.... » READ MORE

