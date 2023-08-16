Daily roundup: Single dad in Thailand dresses up as woman for daughter's Mother's Day school celebration - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. This made my day: Single dad in Thailand dresses up as woman for daughter's Mother's Day school celebration

A single dad in Thailand recently won hearts after a TikTok video showed him dressed as a woman during a Mother's Day event at his daughter's school.

The viral video uploaded last Friday (Aug 11) has currently received over 33,000 likes and more than 360,000 views... » READ MORE

2. 'A tiny cut became a pig trotter': Woman's foot gets infected after wearing new shoes from Charles & Keith

A woman's excitement over her new shoes soon turned into regret when she got a cut on her foot after just an hour of use.

Taking to TikTok on Sunday (Aug 13), See Fong Xuan shared how her new Charles & Keith sandals had caused painful sores which turned into an infection... » READ MORE

3. From pistols to puffs: Retired policewoman, who hardly cooked, becomes baker thanks to late mum's recipes

One look at the elaborate baked creations of Ta.ce Collection, and you would think that the owner is a veteran in the trade.

But prior to opening the business, 58-year-old Celine Kwek actually worked in the police force for a good 38 years before retiring... » READ MORE

4. Ex-TVB actress Jacqueline Wong rumoured to be marrying drummer boyfriend

Four years after ex-TVB actress Jacqueline Wong had a career-ending affair with married Hong Kong singer Andy Hui, she is finally getting a chance at her own marital happiness.

In a report by Hong Kong publication Oriental Daily today (Aug 16), the 34-year-old, who is a singer-songwriter now, is rumoured to have registered for marriage with her boyfriend, Lai Man Wang, a drummer from Cantopop band RubberBand... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com