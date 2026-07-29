Daily roundup: Single's Inferno 3 contestants Yoo Si-eun and Lee Gwan-hee announce romance 2 years after dating show ended — and other top stories today

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1. Single's Inferno 3 contestants Yoo Si-eun and Lee Gwan-hee announce romance 2 years after dating show ended

Two years after Singles' Inferno 3 ended, contestants Yoo Si-eun, 29, and Lee Gwan-hee, 38, have revealed they are dating.

The couple broke the news in a joint Instagram post today (July 29).

"Surrounded by the warm support and interest shown by so many of you, we have spent some time getting to know one another quietly. Now we have reached the point where... » READ MORE

2. 'Impossible to keep going': Former DJ Daniel Ong to close steak restaurant after 6 years

It's the final chapter for Dan's Steaks Bar & Grill after six years.

The restaurant chain's last outlet at Serangoon Gardens will be closing soon, Daniel Ong announced in an emotional social media post on Tuesday (July 28).

But he has yet to share... » READ MORE

3. Extra $300 CDC vouchers, enhanced U-Save rebates: Govt announces new $900m support package

The Government will be providing about $900 million in additional support measures to cushion the impact of rising cost pressures amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Both households and businesses will benefit from the second tranche of assistance measures, announced Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow and... » READ MORE

4. Owner of Vietnamese matchmaking agency retiring after nearly 40 years, lists business for $99,000

The owner of a matchmaking agency in Singapore is retiring after nearly four decades and has put his business up for sale for $99,000.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday (July 27), the owner of True Love Vietnam Bride Matchmaker, Mark Lin, said he had decided to retire due to his age and is looking for someone to take over the business.

He is 64 this year... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com