Daily roundup: Song Ji-hyo's former agency apologises after losing lawsuit, to repay her at least $1m — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Song Ji-hyo's former agency apologises after losing lawsuit, to repay her at least $1m

After a seven-month legal battle, South Korean actress Song Ji-hyo has won the lawsuit against her former agency Uzurocks.

The 42-year-old Running Man star terminated her contract with Uzurocks back in April and sued them the following month over unpaid salaries.... » READ MORE

2. 'I was praying I wouldn't die': Woman accuses Grab driver of driving 110kmh on AYE

One woman was relieved to book a Grab ride with a driver who had a five-star rating on Tuesday (Dec 12) at midnight.

But she was left praying for her life as the driver reached a speed of 110kmh... » READ MORE

3. Muffin bakery Chocolat N' Spice to close Tanjong Pagar outlet after 19 years

Yet again, another F&B establishment has had to shutter because of rising costs.

Those who frequent Tanjong Pagar would be familiar with Chocolat N' Spice... » READ MORE

4. Speeding car crashes into lamp post along Tanjong Pagar Road; 2 arrested

A man and a woman were arrested for suspected drug-related offences after their vehicle crashed into a lamp post along Tanjong Pagar Road in the wee hours of Friday (Dec 15) morning.

Photos of the accident show a red car with a smashed bumper... » READ MORE

