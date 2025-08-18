Daily roundup: Starbucks Singapore and Mofusand launching second collection on Aug 20 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Berry cute: Starbucks Singapore and Mofusand launching second collection on Aug 20

The Mofusand craze in Singapore continues as Starbucks Singapore has announced the launch of its second collaboration with the popular Japanese cat illustration series.

The Mofusand and Starbucks Strawberry Collection will be available on Aug 20 at all Starbucks stores at opening time or at 7am for 24-hour outlets and at 12pm online exclusively at LazMall and ShopeeMall, Starbucks Singapore said in a press release today (Aug 15)... » READ MORE

2. MrBeast Burger is now in Singapore, but there's no physical store - here's how you can get a taste

In November 2020, popular American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, opened his first restaurant, MrBeast Burger, in North Carolina.

The brand's concept functions as a virtual eatery that only operates out of existing restaurant kitchens, which means there are no physical stores and all orders can only be placed online... » READ MORE

3. Girl, 12, sent to hospital after being knocked down by cyclist in Punggol

A 12-year-old girl was sent to hospital after allegedly being involved in an accident with a cyclist at Punggol Waterway Park.

According to a Facebook post by user Matthew L. Tan to the SG PCN Cyclist group on Saturday (Aug 16), the accident involved his friend's daughter and occurred on Friday in front of Waterway Point mall... » READ MORE

4. 'Don't think about me when you shower': Shy Park Bo-gum banters with fans at Singapore fan-meet

If there is one thing to remember about South Korean actor Park Bo-gum's Singapore fan-meet yesterday (Aug 14) — besides his good looks, many charms and singing prowess — it's the word shower.

AsiaOne attended the event at the Star Theatre, where the 32-year-old began the evening with a cover of the upbeat song Hello by Red Velvet's Joy... » READ MORE

