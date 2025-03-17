Daily roundup: Strong winds in Hong Kong leave gondola worker 'hanging' in mid-air — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Strong winds in Hong Kong leave gondola worker 'hanging' in mid-air

It may have been a stormy Saturday afternoon for most, but this worker had to fight for his life.

In a video posted on social media, the worker in Hong Kong is seen in a gondola after strong winds threw it around, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported last Saturday (March 15)...» READ MORE

2. Singaporean boy flung out of car in fatal Johor accident; lorry driver didn't have licence, tests positive for drugs

A 7-year-old Singaporean boy died in Johor after he was flung out of the car he was in, following a collision with a lorry.

The lorry driver later tested positive for methamphetamine and did not have a valid licence, according to the Johor police...» READ MORE

3.Laid to rest: Barbie Hsu's ashes interred, Wheesung funeral's condolence money to be donated

The ashes of late Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu were interred at ChinPaoSan Rose Garden Cemetery in Taipei on Saturday (March 15).

South Korean R&B singer Wheesung was laid to rest on Sunday (March 16)...» READ MORE

4. From Spain to Singapore: Spanish performance brand Cupra relaunches in Singapore

Volkswagen Group Singapore (VGS) has officially relaunched Cupra, a Spanish performance brand, with a glitzy event held at Orchard Road on March 14.

The brand marks its official re-entry into Singapore with two new electric vehicles (EVs) and a brand-new showroom along Alexandra Road...» READ MORE

