Daily roundup: Suspended RSAF helicopter pilot admits to molesting student at NTU dorm - and other top stories today

1. Suspended RSAF helicopter pilot admits to molesting student at NTU dorm

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) helicopter pilot, who held the rank of lieutenant-colonel, admitted in court on Jan 10 to molesting a female student at a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) dormitory in 2022... » READ MORE

2. Diners 'super turned off' by dirty and mouldy food trays at hawker centre in Bedok

It wasn't a sight that'd whet someone's appetite.

Dirty and mouldy trays at Kaki Bukit 511 Market & Food Centre recently led some diners to raise concerns about food safety and hygiene... » READ MORE

3. Single's Inferno 3 has ended: Who's still together and which cast members are hanging out?

Hit dating reality show Single's Inferno 3 aired its finale yesterday (Jan 9) and four lucky couples got to walk out of metaphorical hell, hand-in-hand.

Bakery owner Lee Jin-seok had his eyes on pilates instructor An Min-young from the beginning, with the couple going to Paradise (on a date) during the series. They ended up with each other at the finale as well... » READ MORE

4. 'I cried my eyes out': Travel content creator ends up being overwhelmed by SIA Suites experience

Travelling from Singapore to London isn't cheap.

But Hillary Katz managed to do it without paying a single cent for her plane ticket, kind of. And not only that, she did it in luxury... » READ MORE

