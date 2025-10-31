Daily roundup: Tay Ying and Wu Sihan kick off honeymoon with trip to Barcelona — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Tay Ying and Wu Sihan kick off honeymoon with trip to Barcelona

Local actress Tay Ying and celebrity chef Wu Sihan are enjoying their honeymoon to the max, kicking it with a three-day trip to Barcelona.

In an Instagram post yesterday (Oct 30), 29-year-old Tay Ying wrote: "Barcelona vlog. Off to our next destination!"... » READ MORE

2. Japanese brand sees surge in orders after PM Sanae Takaichi is spotted carrying its $1,156 bag

A 145-year-old leather bag brand from Japan is seeing a surge in popularity after the country's first female prime minister Sanae Takaichi was seen carrying one of their designs recently.

The specific bag often carried by the PM as she walks into her residence was identified by netizens as the Grace Delight Tote by Hamano Inc, a Japanese leather goods brand, reported Bloomberg... » READ MORE

3. Motorcyclist spotted walking naked at Jalan Besar after getting into accident at Bendemeer Road

In a strange twist, a 44-year-old male motorcyclist who was involved in an accident with a taxi along Bendemeer Road was later seen walking naked along Jalan Besar Road.

The bizarre incident started at around 11am on Wednesday (Oct 29) when the motorcyclist allegedly collided into the rear of a Prime taxi... » READ MORE

4. 'He walked straight through the wall': Celebrity chef Melvyn Lee recounts spooky stay in Thai hotel

It's Halloween season, and celebrity chef Melvyn Lee has one of his own horror stories to tell.

In a reel posted yesterday (Oct 29) by The Celebrity Agency as part of their Star Buddy series, Melvyn sat with actor-host Herman Keh — his Makan on Wheels (2024) co-host — to regale his haunting encounter at a Thai hotel... » READ MORE