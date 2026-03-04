Daily roundup: Teacher recruitment not a 'trivial challenge', says Desmond Lee — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Teacher recruitment not a 'trivial challenge', says Desmond Lee on Jamus Lim's claim of 'straightforward solution'

With Singapore's local workforce growth slowing due to an ageing population and a widening range of attractive career options, recruiting teachers is "hardly a simple fix", said Minister for Education Desmond Lee... » READ MORE

2. Expanded wetland habitat to open at Gardens by the Bay by 2028

Work on a bigger wetland habitat in Gardens by the Bay will begin in the first quarter of 2027, which will triple the number of mangroves and coastal plants there... » READ MORE

3. Popular Japanese yakitori chain Torikizoku set to open in Singapore

Soon, Singaporeans will no longer need to travel to Japan to enjoy Torikizoku's delicious skewers.

The popular chain will be franchised here by Gohan Concepts, a joint venture between FairPrice Group and F&B company BHAG Pte Ltd, reported The Nikkei... » READ MORE

4. 2NE1's Park Bom claims she was used to cover up groupmate Dara's alleged drug abuse

South Korean singer Park Bom has claimed she was made a scapegoat to cover up fellow 2NE1 member Sandara Park's alleged drug abuse... » READ MORE

