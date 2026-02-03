Daily roundup: Thai authorities say Singapore a transit point for tourists smuggling cannabis to the UK— and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Thai authorities say Singapore a transit point for tourists smuggling cannabis to the UK

Tourists visiting Thailand are allegedly attempting to smuggle cannabis to the UK by taking connecting flights with layovers in Singapore, according to Thai customs officials. ... » READ MORE

2. Always 'ASAP': Australian expat calls out Singapore’s corporate culture

An Australian expat who works here has said the corporate culture in Singapore is always about "being urgent" even when "not everything is actually urgent"... » READ MORE

3. Edmund Chen to appeal against 5-day jail term for traffic accident

Edmund Chen will be appealing against his five-day jail sentence for careless driving which resulted in a motorcyclist suffering wrist fractures.

A public court hearing list published yesterday (Feb 2) showed that the 63-year-old local former actor, who is identified as Tan Kai Yuan, is scheduled to return to the State Courts on Feb 6 to appeal against his sentence.... » READ MORE

4. Spin, matcha, tunes: I try a sober rave and it made me a fan of partying

As much as I enjoy music and dancing, I'm not a fan of the clubbing scene.

On a bright and sunny Saturday (Jan 24) morning, I went for Wake Up & Dance by The Breakfast Club to see if it would change my mind on partying... » READ MORE

