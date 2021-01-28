Daily roundup: Tiong Bahru Bakery launches brioche-scented hand wash - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Good enough to eat: Tiong Bahru Bakery launches brioche-scented hand wash

With Tiong Bahru Bakery's new handwash (yes, you read that right), you'll be able to enjoy the buttery scent of baked goods without even leaving your house... » READ MORE

2. How to make your home less dusty

PHOTO: AD. I. Wrks

If you’re a stickler for cleanliness or have a dust allergy, having a home that is constantly dusty (real or imagined) has to be a huge annoyance... » READ MORE

3. Crazy stuff on Instagram today: Fann Wong wearing a ski mask, Gurmit 'Rambo' Singh, and others

PHOTO: Screengrabs from Instagram/ fannaiaiwong, gurmit.65

Every day, there's bound to be a celebrity posting something so startlingly strange that you do a double take when you see it. Here's what's brewing on Instagram this week among some of our favourite stars... » READ MORE

4. A first look at The Fabulous Baker Boy's spanking new outlet at Aliwal Street

PHOTO: The Fabulous Baker Boy

Spearheaded by owner, baker and theatre actor Juwanda Hassim, The Fabulous Baker Boy had a glorious 10 years of service at The Foothills of Fort Canning before announcing their closure in June last year due to the pandemic... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com