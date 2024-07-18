Daily roundup: Today's Webtoon star Nam Yoon-su donates kidney to father — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I have given him good days as a gift': Today's Webtoon star Nam Yoon-su donates kidney to father

He took a half-year break from acting, but not for reasons one may expect.

In recent reports by South Korean media, rising actor Nam Yoon-su was said to have halted his activities since the start of this year to focus on preparing for a transplant... » READ MORE

2. 'We are old friends': Dasmond Koh reunites with ex Adia Chan on TV show, no hard feelings between them

Meeting an ex at your workplace may be an awkward situation for some, but it was no big deal for local host and NoonTalk Media boss Dasmond Koh.

The 52-year-old dated Hong Kong singer-actress Adia Chan, formerly known as Nnadia Chan, back in 2000... » READ MORE

3. I try Sheikh Haikel's halal Hainanese chicken rice, here's why I'd go back for more

While Hainanese chicken rice is a local dish that's a must-try item on most tourists' lists, not many of them are halal.

So, it's refreshing that local celebrity couple Sheikh Haikel and Anna Belle Francis now provide such an option with their new eatery, Hai Ge Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice, with its name seemingly a Chinese transliteration of Haikel... » READ MORE

4. Mouldy walls, pungent smell: Volunteers clean up 'uninhabitable' Boon Lay flat that housed 47 cats

With 47 cats in the flat, a woman struggled to clean her Boon Lay home.

She recently received help for her dire living situation, thanks to a group of volunteers who cleared the clutter and repainted her house... » READ MORE

