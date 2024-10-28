Daily roundup: Tokyo-bound SIA flight diverted to Taipei after windshield cracks mid-flight — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Tokyo-bound SIA flight diverted to Taipei after windshield cracks mid-flight

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight headed to Tokyo was diverted to Taipei on Monday (Oct 28) morning after a windshield on the plane cracked mid-flight.

Flight SQ636 took off at Changi Airport at 11.16pm on Sunday (Oct 27) ... » READ MORE

2. Hong Kong's popular boba brand Silk opens first international outlet in Singapore

If you're a fan of Hong Kong-style milk tea and boba, you're in for a treat, as Silk, the famous bubble tea brand hailing from Hong Kong, has opened its first international outlet at Orchard Gateway.

Combining the traditional silk-pulling method ... » READ MORE

3. SNL Korea receives backlash for sexually ridiculing women in parody of K-drama Jeongnyeon

Just how much is too much?

On Oct 27, sketch comedy series SNL Korea attempted a parody of the ongoing K-drama Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born, but its take on the women-centric story has sparked backlash ... » READ MORE

4. I'm not an alpha female, says DBS's incoming CEO Tan Su Shan

She will take over the reins from DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta next year, but veteran banker Tan Su Shan doesn't consider herself an alpha woman.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao published last Sunday (Oct 27), Tan described herself as an empathetic leader ... » READ MORE

