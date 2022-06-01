Daily roundup: Too bright, too festive and a fire risk? LED funeral wreaths no longer welcome by some funeral parlours — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Too bright, too festive and a fire risk: LED funeral wreaths no longer welcome by some funeral parlours
They may seem to be a burgeoning trend when it comes to funerals, but it seems LED wreaths have gained a somewhat bad rep of late...
2. 'Never disrespect my mum': Singaporean buys multiple bags after mum was ignored at Dior outlet in Rome
PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Nahtyourbby
If you're shopping at a store of one of the world's well-known luxury brands, the least you'd expect is basic customer service...
3. Melissa Faith Yeo claims Andie Chen accused her of cheating to get pity votes for Star Awards
PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Melissa Faith Yeo, Instagram/Andie Chen
Public break-ups can be hard to recover from, even if it happened years ago...
4. 'To save and comfort': Sharon Au says global network of Singaporeans offer food, home appliances and shelter after break-in
PHOTO: Instagram/Sharon Au
The dark clouds hanging over Sharon Au's life in France are dissipating, thanks to the love from fellow Singaporeans...
