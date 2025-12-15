Daily roundup: Trailer carrying helicopter causes traffic jam, delays ambulance in Subang Jaya — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Trailer carrying helicopter causes traffic jam, delays ambulance in Subang Jaya

Subang Jaya police have launched an investigation after a video - showing a trailer transporting a helicopter that caused a major traffic jam on a busy road in Selangor - went viral.

2. Daiso to close store at 100 AM mall

Japanese megastore Daiso will be closing its outlet at 100 AM mall in Tanjong Pagar on Jan 5, 2026.

The closure was announced by the megastore on social media on Saturday (Dec 13).

3. K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty look back on 1-year journey: 'It feels like we've been running nonstop'

It's been a busy year for K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty, from having their comeback as a new team to releasing numerous songs after.

4. JB businesses report up to 30% fall in Singapore customers, cite 3 main causes

Businesses across the Causeway have seen a drop in customers from Singapore by up to 30 per cent this year-end — atypical for the holiday season — according to reports.

