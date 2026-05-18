Daily roundup: Train driver of deadly crash in Bangkok tests positive for drugs — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Driver of Thailand train which crashed into vehicles on Saturday unlicensed, tests positive for drugs

The driver of a freight train involved in a deadly collision in Bangkok on Saturday (May 16) tested positive for drugs and did not have a valid train operator's licence, Thai authorities said on Sunday (May 17).

The crash happened at about 3.35pm, when the train travelling from Laem Chabang to Bang Sue Junction slammed into a bus, several cars and motorcycles at the Asok-Din Daeng level crossing in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district... » READ MORE

2. HK teen dashes across road to photograph idol on bus wrap, hit by car and sent flying

A 16-year-old male in Hong Kong was sent flying for about two metres after he was struck by an oncoming car on Sunday (May 17) afternoon while dashing across the road to photograph his idol on a bus wrap.

The incident happened at about 3pm on Cheung Sha Wan Road... » READ MORE

3. 'Self-proclaimed older brother' Joakim Gomez's emotional video to newlywed Sonia Chew leaves her 'ugly crying'

Sonia Chew got married over the weekend, and her 987FM radio co-host Joakim Gomez recorded a special video for her.

The 34-year-old local radio and TV presenter tied the knot with her investment banker boyfriend Jeremy Sng on May 16... » READ MORE

4. Craving for durians? FairPrice Xtra launching $85 buffet with premium varieties in June

Can't get enough durians?

For two weekends from June 19 to June 28, FairPrice Xtra is launching a 60-minute all-you-can-eat feast for the king of fruits at $85 (inclusive of GST) per pax... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com