Daily roundup: Tuas Port to be 'port of the future', setting new standards, says PM Lawrence Wong — and other top stories today

1. Tuas Port to be 'port of the future', setting new standards, says PM Lawrence Wong

The new Tuas Port will be the world’s largest fully automated port when it's fully completed in the 2040s, capable of handling 65 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually - almost double of what Singapore’s ports currently handle.

With this capacity, this new port will serve even more of the world’s largest container vessels, shipping alliances, and shipping lines... » READ MORE

2. Thomas Ong back on screen after 5-year absence, underwent laser treatments to prepare for role

Thomas Ong will soon be making a return to our TV screens after five long years.

Viewers can catch the actor in the upcoming Mediacorp series I Believe I Can Fly, slated for broadcast next year... » READ MORE

3. 'Everything went flying': Passengers on Air Canada flight to Singapore recount turbulence experience

An Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Singapore last Friday (Oct 11) was hit by turbulence about two hours after take-off.

In a Reddit post on the following day, one affected passenger said the aircraft encountered "some major bumps, and everything went flying, including a few people"... » READ MORE

4. Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck & Kway Chap reopens Oct 19: 'Looking forward to meeting my customers'

Fans of Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck & Kway Chap can rejoice as the popular hawker stall has announced that its extended break will soon be over.

Second-generation hawker Melvin Chew broke the news on Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 on Wednesday (Oct 16)... » READ MORE

