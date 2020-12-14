Daily roundup: Uncle Roger shocked by yet another British cook's egg fried rice - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Uncle Roger shocked by yet another British cook's egg fried rice

Malaysian YouTuber Nigel Ng has won praise for his comments on recipes of egg fried rice by BBC Food host Hersha Patel, British chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay... » READ MORE

2. 'It should be free': Man outraged by $0.50 charge for Styrofoam box at Ang Mo Kio stall

PHOTO: Stomp

A customer was shocked when he was charged an extra $0.50 after he requested his food to be taken away in a Styrofoam box... » READ MORE

3. Man screams and vomits after finding cockroach in ban mian from Yishun stall

PHOTO: Stomp

A man was enjoying some noodles for lunch on Saturday (Dec 5) when the discovery of a cockroach in his food turned his pleasure into disgust... » READ MORE

4. Gossip mill: Fiona Xie, Jeanette Aw and socialite Arissa Cheo were once in a girl group

PHOTO: Instagram/xplacidacidx, Instagram/jeanetteaw, Instagram/xarissaxcheox

In the latest episode of Hear U Out, local actress Fiona Xie revealed that prior to joining Mediacorp, she was in a girl group together with The Little Nyonya actress Jeanette Aw and socialite-fashion entrepreneur Arissa Cheo... » READ MORE