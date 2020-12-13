Man screams and vomits after finding cockroach in ban mian from Yishun stall

A man was enjoying some noodles for lunch on Saturday (Dec 5) when the discovery of a cockroach in his food turned his pleasure into disgust.

Stomp contributor Tan said he immediately screamed and went to vomit. He also felt uncomfortable and unwell the whole day.

According to Tan, he had ordered three bowls of noodles for himself and two friends at noon.

The order, made via Foodpanda, was from Taste Beyond Taste Ban Mian & Fish Soup at Block 156 Yishun Street 11.

Tan recounted: "I ate first, before my two friends, because I was too hungry already. After eating like five to seven mouthfuls of noodles and soup. I found a six-legged insect inside my food. My mind turned blank. I screamed and rushed to the toilet to vomit out my food.

"I felt extremely uncomfortable afterwards and hid in my room the whole day without lunch and dinner. I also felt unwell and traumatised."

Tan said he reported the matter to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on the same day. He has also received a full refund from Foodpanda.

The Stomp contributor, who shared photos of the incident, added: "I don't want to push 100per cent blame to the restaurant as the insect went into the soup without their acknowledgement.

"I just want to remind everyone during this pandemic to kindly pay extra care to the contents of their food before eating."

In response to a Stomp query, the SFA said it inspected the food stall upon receiving feedback.

"We did not detect any infringements of our food safety and hygiene requirements during inspection," it added.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

"Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food operator should report to SFA via its online feedback form . As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details."

The SFA also said it will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators if sufficient evidence is obtained.