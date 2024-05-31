Daily roundup: US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A in Singapore this June — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A in Singapore this June for a 3-day pop-up

If you couldn't attend In-N-Out Burger's pop-up event on May 31, fret not.

Fellow American fast-food chain Chick-fil-A will be in town next month for their own pop-up... » READ MORE

2. Peter Yu opens new venture selling chicken rice, stops sales livestreams

Actor, taxi driver, livestream host and now chicken rice seller? Is there anything Peter Yu cannot do?

Shin Min Daily News reported on May 29 that the 56-year-old is now a proud co-owner of a chicken rice stall... » READ MORE

3. Singapore man who went to JB 3 days ago can't be reached, family makes police report

A Singaporean man who went to Johor Bahru three days ago has become uncontactable, and his friends and family members are mystified over what could have happened to him... » READ MORE

4. 'I love her smile': SIA passenger makes air stewardess' day by drawing a sketch of her

It had initially been just another day of work for one air stewardess onboard a Singapore Airlines flight.

But little did she know that while she was busy attending to passengers, one traveller on the flight had noticed her good service and warm smile... » READ MORE

