Daily roundup: Veteran actor Tang Hu dies aged 84 — and other top stories today

1. Veteran actor Tang Hu dies aged 84

Local veteran actor Tang Hu died this morning at the age of 84.

His daughter Tang Jie Si told Shin Min Daily News today (Nov 15) that her father died at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital at 10.55am... » READ MORE

2. Skimpily dressed women, 'special' services: Jurong East residents upset after over 10 massage parlours open in HDB estate

A neighbourhood can transform with time — but not everyone is delighted with the direction this estate is taking.

More than 10 massage parlours have sprouted up in a HDB estate along Jurong East Ave 1, reported Shin Min Daily News on Monday (Nov 13). However, not all of them appear to be legitimate, with residents complaining of some shops offering sexual services, the paper added... » READ MORE

3. Mother of 2 loses $320k life savings in scam: 'Everything fell apart'

She didn't just lose her money in this encounter - she lost her faith in humanity as well.

Adeline (not her real name) shared with AsiaOne on Nov 10 that she had fallen for an investment scam in October, one which caused her to lose more than $320,000 in just a month... » READ MORE

4. How to survive a long haul flight? Former SIA flight attendant reveals practical tips for travellers

It's nearing the end of the year with holidays season finally upon us! As you're ticking the boxes on your travel checklist, you wouldn't want to miss out on these valuable tips, especially if you're flying economy.

User Febby Lyan, who is a former Singapore Airlines flight attendant, took to YouTube on Nov 10 to share some useful tips for surviving long-haul flights because who wants to start their trip on a bad note with an uncomfortable flight experience?... » READ MORE

