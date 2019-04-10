Daily roundup: What you should do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Pixabay
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?

You can also get brake pedal and gear shift locks. Motorcycle riders can consider investing in a disc lock alarm, which you can get from brands like XENA... » READ MORE

2. ​Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years

PHOTO: Pixabay

It wasn't until she was giving her daughter a shower that she realised Dandan had developed breasts. She even felt a few small lumps too, the woman told Zhejiang News... » READ MORE

3. 9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore

PHOTO: Pixabay

We thought it'll be interesting to take a look at nine other animals that Singapore has banned as pets... » READ MORE

4. Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach

PHOTO: Facebook/爆怨公社

She revealed that there were broken bits of the cockroach's wings in their mouths, and that one of her kids didn't want to spit out a cockroach leg... » READ MORE

