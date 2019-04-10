Daily roundup: What you should do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
You can also get brake pedal and gear shift locks. Motorcycle riders can consider investing in a disc lock alarm, which you can get from brands like XENA... » READ MORE
2. Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
It wasn't until she was giving her daughter a shower that she realised Dandan had developed breasts. She even felt a few small lumps too, the woman told Zhejiang News... » READ MORE
3. 9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
We thought it'll be interesting to take a look at nine other animals that Singapore has banned as pets... » READ MORE
4. Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
She revealed that there were broken bits of the cockroach's wings in their mouths, and that one of her kids didn't want to spit out a cockroach leg... » READ MORE