Daily roundup: Where are these 10 original Canto-pop stars now - and other top stories today

Canto-pop singer Paula Tsui performing during her heyday at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
1. From Alan Tam to Sandy Lam, 10 of Canto-pop's original stars: where are they today?

Canto-pop is not just loved by Hongkongers but also throughout Chinese-speaking communities worldwide since the sound began to take off in the 1970s... » READ MORE

2. 8 surprising things you didn't know about celebrity mum Stefanie Sun

PHOTO: Instagram/Stefanie Sun

We don't think it's an exaggeration when we say that Stefanie Sun is a national treasure. The super-talented singer-songwriter, who has been in the industry for... » READ MORE

3. 5 worst things to buy in JB - Totally not worth the causeway jam

PHOTO: Pixabay

By now, you would have seen the numerous memes and videos of the overnight super-jams at Johor Bahru during the National Day super-long weekend... » READ MORE

4. MOH, SFA investigating after 18 typhoid fever cases in 3 weeks

PHOTO: The Straits Times

All 18 were hospitalised as typhoid fever is typically diagnosed through blood or stool tests done in hospitals... » READ MORE

