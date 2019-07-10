Daily roundup: Who is liable if someone dies during sex while on a work trip? - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
In Singapore, the families of workers are unlikely to get compensation under labour laws here, say legal and insurance experts... » READ MORE
2. That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day
Sunday afternoon (Oct 6) saw a fleet of Lamborghini automobiles hurtling (within speed limits) to a multi-purpose hall located at Block 324 Sumang Walk... » READ MORE
3. Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when stopped
A lady in Kuala Lumpur's AEON mall was filmed opening five different boxes of strawberries from a supermarket's shelf, meticulously picking the nicest fruit out of each box... » READ MORE
4. Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
When it comes to Hong Kong actress, Athena Chu, her husband actually plays an instrumental role in her sartorial choices... » READ MORE