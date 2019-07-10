Daily roundup: Who is liable if someone dies during sex while on a work trip? - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?

In Singapore, the families of workers are unlikely to get compensation under labour laws here, say legal and insurance experts... » READ MORE

2. That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day

PHOTO: Reddit/SE1X

Sunday afternoon (Oct 6) saw a fleet of Lamborghini automobiles hurtling (within speed limits) to a multi-purpose hall located at Block 324 Sumang Walk... » READ MORE

3. Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when stopped

PHOTO: Facebook/Erny Hayati

A lady in Kuala Lumpur's AEON mall was filmed opening five different boxes of strawberries from a supermarket's shelf, meticulously picking the nicest fruit out of each box... » READ MORE

4. Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat

PHOTO: Weibo

When it comes to Hong Kong actress, Athena Chu, her husband actually plays an instrumental role in her sartorial choices... » READ MORE