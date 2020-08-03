Daily roundup: Wife of Ukranian rapper dismembers him, cleans his internal organs in washing machine - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Wife of Ukranian rapper dismembers him, cleans his internal organs in washing machine

She told Russian police that the dismemberment took her four days, and she used a knife, hammer, hacksaw, plastic bowl, and chopping board... » READ MORE

2. Military parades, aerial displays and songs sung in unison - here's why these are some of our favourite NDP memories

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

I also love it whenever the National Day song I like the most, Home, is played and I hear Singaporeans singing together as one. This is when I really feel a sense of belonging and know that I am truly "home"... » READ MORE

3. Singapore rolls out new-and-improved temperature scanner that costs $200 instead of $1,000

PHOTO: GovTech

"We had to brainstorm for about a week on how to improve the design, followed by two weeks of tearing apart the thermometer and then reverse engineering it."... » READ MORE

4. Indonesian teenager kills stepfather for allegedly raping sister, assaulting mother

PHOTO: Unsplash

Jef stabbed Johan multiple times with a knife that he was carrying, killing Johan. Jef reportedly fled the crime scene... » READ MORE