Daily roundup: Wilson Lam responds to allegations he was violent to ex-wife, says he was 'fighting back' — and other top stories today

1. It's not domestic violence, it’s 'fighting back': Wilson Lam responds to allegations he was violent to ex-wife

Wilson Lam has taken to Weibo to clarify allegations that his ex-wife Jasmine left him due to domestic violence... » READ MORE

2. Close one eye? Woman says she was stopped by ICA officers over chewing gum, surprising netizens

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Darlenivanderwind

In a now-deleted video shared last Sunday (Oct 23), TikTok user Its_cheryl shared how she was stopped by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers after returning from her holiday in Johor Bahru... » READ MORE

3. 21-year-old shows off $500k watch collection, netizens debate how he affords it

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Koocester

If you got it, flaunt it. For 21-year-old watch dealer Ben, 'it' comes in the form of a watch collection worth about half a million dollars... » READ MORE

4. Not for the faint-hearted: $8 haunted house in Tampines is 'scarier than Halloween Horror Nights'

PHOTO: Tampines 1, Screengrab/TikTok/Mcsonorussg

Deliberately choosing to get spooked during the Halloween season doesn't come cheap. A Halloween Horror Nights ticket would set you back $68, minimum, but an alternative in Tampines is getting all the hype of late... » READ MORE

