Daily roundup: Woman in China plants pubic hair in hotpot, demands compensation from eatery — and other top stories today

1. Woman in China plants pubic hair in hotpot, demands compensation from eatery

She was hoping for a free hotpot meal, but landed herself in the soup instead.

A woman in Shandong, China tried to scam a hotpot restaurant by planting her pubic hair in her food... » READ MORE

2. 'We speak English': Singaporean responds to US TikToker when asked to say something in 'native language'

The unmistakeable Singaporean accent was on full display in a recent clip by US-based TikToker @Hikhann_, who also goes by Khan.

Khan, who has over 75,000 followers on TikTok, is known for posting interviews where he quizzes strangers on the street on their outfit and what they do for a living... » READ MORE

3. 'Super sour guy': Woodlands resident gets blasted for alerting authorities over neighbour's cosy corner outside flat

Is this an eyesore, or simply sour grapes from a neighbour?

One Woodlands resident allegedly alerted the authorities after finding out that his neighbour set up a cosy corner outside the flat... » READ MORE

4. 'We wanted to quickly buy a house before our pay increased': Couple share their journey to owning 4-room resale flat at 21

Everyone's journey to home ownership in Singapore is different, and recently, a couple shared how they managed to buy a four-room resale flat in their early twenties.

In a TikTok video uploaded by user Venus on Wednesday (Jan 10), the 21-year-old shared her and her 22-year-old husband's experience in getting their home without financial help from their families... » READ MORE

