Daily roundup: Woman finds worm in Subway sandwich at Sengkang, says she wants to 'vomit my meal out' — and other top stories today

1. Woman finds worm in Subway sandwich at Sengkang, says she wants to 'vomit my meal out'

Subway sandwiches are loved for their freshness. But for this woman, her recent Subway sandwich might be a little too fresh... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean describes horror after KSL hotel lift plunges from 4th floor, says 'a baby was in there'

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Kef_tan

Imagine being stuck in a lift between floors where your only means of escape is to pry the doors open. A Singaporean had this first-hand experience at the popular KSL Hotel & Resort in Johor Bahru recently... » READ MORE

3. 'You penetrated me while I was sleeping': Aaron Yan accuser holds press conference, star makes surprise appearance to apologise

Internet celeb Yao Le (right) reveals he and singer-actor Aaron Yan had a sexual relationship when he was 16 years old. PHOTO: Instagram/Aaron Yan, Instagram/Yao Le

Just when you thought that Mickey Huang's sexual allegations and shocking revelations about multiple Taiwanese big names and their wrongdoings is enough for you to digest for a while, here comes another wave of fresh revelations.

This time, it is Taiwanese singer-actor Aaron Yan who's in the spotlight... » READ MORE

4. 'You are here to extort us': Clinic staff caught on camera yelling at customer to get out

A clinic staff was filmed on video asking a customer to get out, after claiming the latter tried to extort them. PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Singapore Incidents

A disagreement over the quality of service at an aesthetic clinic quickly escalated into a shouting match between a male staff and a customer... » READ MORE

