Daily roundup: Woman gets probation for failing to promptly report friend's rape to police — and other top stories today

1. Woman gets probation for failing to promptly report friend's rape to police

SINGAPORE — A woman, who failed to alert the police despite having reasons to believe that a man had raped her friend, was ordered to undergo probation for a year and nine months on March 18.

The 22-year-old woman had also committed other unrelated offences including cheating... » READ MORE

2. Family of 5 rides PMA outside Anchorpoint, sparks debate online

It's a family road trip — but they're travelling on a personal mobility aid (PMA) instead.

Two adults and three young children were seen riding a single PMA along a road outside Anchorpoint in a video uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Sunday (March 17)... » READ MORE

3. 'She said yes!' Simonboy proposes to girlfriend during senior citizens' Sunday walk at Pasir Ris Park

It's official, Simonboy is now engaged to Simongirl.

The local influencer made the announcement to his fans on social media last Sunday (March 17)... » READ MORE

4. Joey Yung, Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung spotted filming in Singapore

It's rare enough to spot a Hong Kong celebrity having a meal at Lau Pat Sat or eating durians here — now try three at once.

Netizens spotted Cantopop diva Joey Yung and singer-actresses Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung filming the second season of their Douyin variety show Yin Wei Shi Peng You Ya at various locations in Singapore yesterday (March 17)... » READ MORE

