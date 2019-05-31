Daily roundup: India woman decapitated after headphones suspected to have entangled with lift door - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door

Like a scene from a Final Destination movie, a 48 year-old woman was found dead on Monday (May 27) after she was beheaded by an elevator at her workplace... » READ MORE

2. Woman kept $50,000 banked into her account from love scam

PHOTO: The Straits Times

A part-time English teacher met a man online, who convinced her to allow $50,030 to be deposited into her bank account... » READ MORE

3. Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Joey Lee

Home to seven playscapes and creative gardens, the Canopy Park is a first-of-its kind attraction for both the young and the young at heart... » READ MORE

4. Big little lies? Discrepancies in job applications rife in Singapore

When news broke earlier this year about American Mikhy Farrera-Brochez and his role in the HIV Registry data leak, the fact that he used fake educational certificates to secure lecturing jobs here riled many people... » READ MORE