Daily roundup: Woman jumps off building in KL with kids in tow - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Sin Chew Daily News
1. Woman jumps off building in KL with kids in tow

The woman, 34, and her daughter, seven, suffered serious injuries after falling from a height of 10 storeys during the 2.35pm incident on Monday... » READ MORE

2. Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Property agent Angelina Jiang, 33, has produced chat messages to argue that the money was a gift to her that Mr Toh Eng Tiah was not entitled to reclaim... » READ MORE

3. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony

PHOTO: Instagram/therock

The 47-year-old actor - whose real name is Dwayne Johnson - tied the knot with his longtime partner Lauren Hashian in a secret ceremony in Hawaii on Sunday... » READ MORE

4. A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Johor looks likely to be affected by Singapore's slide into recession following a big drop in the republic's economic activities in the second quarter of the year... » READ MORE

