Daily roundup: Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore's stray animals dies of cancer - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore's stray animals dies of cancer

Lee Siew Ying, founder of Mettacats & Dogs Sanctuary, died on Sunday (Nov 17) from stomach cancer... » READ MORE

2. Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery

PHOTO: Daily News

Money is a tricky thing — it can bring couples together or cause lovebirds to split... » READ MORE

3. PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The Primary School Leaving Examinations, PSLE results release is around the corner. While some parents and children may leave the school smiling jubilantly, it won't be the same for everyone... » READ MORE

4. Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

The actress, who has been dubbed "the most beautiful Little Dragon Maiden" in the media, also stunned fans with her radiant looks and ageless beauty... » READ MORE