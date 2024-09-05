Daily roundup: Woodlands residents praised for containing fire before SCDF arrives — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Keeping kampung spirit alive': Woodlands residents praised for containing fire before SCDF arrives

Some brave Woodlands residents sprang into action to subdue a raging fire while waiting for help to arrive, earning praise from netizens... » READ MORE

2. Xie Shaoguang returns to showbiz after 20-year hiatus

When former TV star Xie Shaoguang created his personal Instagram account in June, it threw the local entertainment scene into a frenzy, as netizens wondered if the well-loved actor will be returning to the screen... » READ MORE

3. Cuteness overload: Starbucks and Hello Kitty launching exclusive collection on Sept 10

Who said Starbucks was solely for coffee lovers?

Come Sept 10, Hello Kitty enthusiasts might also take an interest in popping by the nearest Starbucks outlet... » READ MORE

4. China warns students 'beautiful women, handsome guys' could lure them into spying

China's top spy agency has warned students with access to sensitive data to be wary of "handsome men and beautiful women" who could fake feelings to lure them into spying for foreign entities, compromising national security... » READ MORE

