Daily roundup: Work Permit Performing Artiste scheme to cease amid widespread abuse — and other top stories today

1. Work Permit Performing Artiste scheme to cease amid widespread abuse

A scheme for licenced public entertainment outlets to hire foreign performing artistes on a short-term basis will end after 17 years... » READ MORE

2. Sengkang HDB fire: Owner tried to put out flames with 4 extinguishers

A fire broke out in a bedroom of a 10th floor HDB flat in Sengkang on Monday (Dec 1) morning... » READ MORE

3. Actors Law Lan, Roger Kwok leave TVB

Hong Kong actors Law Lan and Roger Kwok have left broadcaster TVB... » READ MORE

4. COE prices 2025: Cat A continues its downward trend, drops by 3.29 per cent in first bidding exercise of Dec

Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums dropped a further 3.29 per cent from $109,000 to $105,413 in the first bidding exercise of December... » READ MORE

