Daily roundup: Workers spotting cleaning on 4th floor of CBD building without harnesses — and other top stories today

1. 'No lifeline, no safety': Workers spotting cleaning on 4th floor of CBD building without harnesses

It looks like an accident waiting to happen.

Facebook user Arry Koh took to Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sunday (Dec 17) after spotting two workers cleaning a window on the fourth floor of a 14-storey office building without any safety harnesses at 158 Cecil Street... » READ MORE

2. No takers: Toto prize climbs to $10m with no winners in past 3 draws

For those hoping to end the year on a high note, this may be your chance.

The top prize for the Toto draw on Thursday (Dec 21) has snowballed to a whopping $10 million, as there were no takers in the last three draws... » READ MORE

3. 'I just have to trial and error': Apple Chan on starting own skincare brand amid challenges and competition

When the world was in a state of chaos in 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry almost came to a standstill.

For local actress Apple Chan, who has always wanted to start her own business, it became an opportunity to try and venture into new prospects, she told AsiaOne in a recent interview... » READ MORE

4. It may not be the end: Son of retired Ah Ma who owned Maxwell Teochew Rice & Porridge might take over stall

Earlier in December, we learned that the elderly lady boss of Maxwell Teochew Rice & Porridge - more fondly known as ah ma - had hung up her apron for good.

Fans of the 86-year-old's food, both from Singapore and beyond, had expressed their sadness over the news... » READ MORE

