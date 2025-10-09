world

Daily roundup: Yishun murder suspect remanded further for medical examination — and other top stories today

Koh Ah Hwee, 66, was escorted by police investigators after being taken back to the scene at Block 323 Yishun Central on Oct 6, 2025.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Dennis Palit
PUBLISHED ONOctober 09, 2025 9:45 AM

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Yishun murder: Suspect remanded further for medical examination

The Singaporean man suspected of murdering a 30-year-old Vietnamese woman outside a HDB flat in Yishun has been ordered to be remanded further for medical examination... » READ MORE

2. Residents cover body of 66-year-old woman found below Toa Payoh block

A 66-year-old woman died after falling from a Toa Payoh HDB block on Wednesday (Oct 8)… » READ MORE

3. Hong Kong singer Shirley Kwan reportedly in ICU in critical condition

Shirley Kwan is reportedly hospitalised and in critical condition… » READ MORE

4. Pizza Hut Singapore launches Great Pizza Carnival: Dine-in buffet with unlimited slices, pasta and more

Ever wanted to have as many slices of pizza as you wanted? Now you can… » READ MORE

