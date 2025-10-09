Daily roundup: Yishun murder suspect remanded further for medical examination — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Yishun murder: Suspect remanded further for medical examination

The Singaporean man suspected of murdering a 30-year-old Vietnamese woman outside a HDB flat in Yishun has been ordered to be remanded further for medical examination... » READ MORE

2. Residents cover body of 66-year-old woman found below Toa Payoh block

A 66-year-old woman died after falling from a Toa Payoh HDB block on Wednesday (Oct 8)… » READ MORE

3. Hong Kong singer Shirley Kwan reportedly in ICU in critical condition

Shirley Kwan is reportedly hospitalised and in critical condition… » READ MORE

4. Pizza Hut Singapore launches Great Pizza Carnival: Dine-in buffet with unlimited slices, pasta and more

Ever wanted to have as many slices of pizza as you wanted? Now you can… » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com