World Cup final day of group play will set the field for the round of 32

Going into the final day of group play at the World Cup, there were essentially eight teams vying for four spots in the round of 32.

Scotland is now eliminated, leaving just a few with a chance heading into the last remaining matches. Tournament co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico have all advanced, along with France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Norway and others.

The US will face Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday in Santa Clara, California, while Canada heads to Southern California to face South Africa on Sunday.

Other marquee matchups are set, including Morocco versus the Netherlands, Japan versus Brazil and Norway versus Ivory Coast.

The eight best third-place teams get in with ties broken by goal differential and goals scored, if necessary.

Here are the round of 32 matchups that have been set:

US vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, July 1

The Americans had their powerful momentum from two consecutive victories stalled in the loss to Turkey.

But in the knockout round, they'll face a Bosnia-Herzegovina that is 62nd in the Fifa rankings – the lowest-ranked World Cup qualifier from Europe.

Bosnia finished third in Group B with four points. US star Christian Pulisic entered as a substitute in the second half against Turkey. He had not played since leaving the opening win over Paraguay at halftime with a calf injury.

"We play every game like a knockout game," said US midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who scored against Turkey. "You saw that in our intensity and the way we worked. For us, it's keep doing what we've been doing."

South Africa vs. Canada, June 28

These nations have already made history. It'll be the first time both are in the knockout stage of the World Cup. Canada advanced as runner-up in Group B with four points – one win, one draw and one loss.

South Africa was runner-up in Group A, also with four points, including a surprising win over South Korea.

Brazil vs. Japan, June 29

Japan advanced as Group F runner-up with a hard fought 1-1 draw against Sweden and the Samurai Blue's reward is a knockout match against five-time World Cup champion Brazil.

It'll be a full-circle moment for Japan, which brought in Brazilian great Zico in 1991 to professionalize the country's new domestic league and support Japan's successful bid to co-host the World Cup in 2002.

Now, the Japanese have a chance to show how far they've come against a country that has set the standard.

Netherlands vs. Morocco, June 29

The Netherlands won Group F after a draw with Japan and outscoring Sweden and Tunisia by a combined 8-2.

Morocco went unbeaten to finish second in Group C in pursuit of becoming the first African winner of the World Cup. Morocco reached the semifinals four years ago in Qatar.

France vs. Sweden, June 30

France came in as the tournament favourite and remains it after winning all three of its group games to set up a matchup against Sweden, which had a 5-1 win, a 5-1 loss and a draw.

Germany vs. Paraguay, June 29

Germany comes into the knockout stage off a similarly low-key late defeat as the US, having already clinched its group with little to play for. Germany is a significant favourite against Paraguay, which lost to the US 4-1 in its opener but steadied itself enough to move on.

Australia vs. Egypt, July 3

This may be one of the most evenly matched round of 32 games, after Australia beat Turkey, lost to the US and drew with Paraguay.

Egypt got through as the second-place team in Group G after a late goal by Iran on Friday night was called back for offside.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde, July 3

Defending champion Argentina faces the smallest country to qualify for the knockout stage at a World Cup. Unsurprisingly, Cape Verde goes in as a massive underdog.

Norway vs. Ivory Coast, June 30

It would have taken beating favoured France for Norway to win Group I. Instead, coach Ståle Solbakken opted to rest Erling Haaland and all but one starter. That sets up a matchup against the Ivory Coast at the Dallas Cowboys' stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday.

Mexico vs. Ecuador, June 30

Winning all three of its group stage matches for the first time at the World Cup, Mexico goes into the round of 32 also having now allowed a single goal.

It has outscored opponents 6-0 and now has the distinct home-field advantage at altitude back at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City against Ecuador, which rallied to beat Germany and advance.

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