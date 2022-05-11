Daily roundup: 7 free relaxing activities to check out during Wellness Festival Singapore - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Need a break? Here are 7 free relaxing activities to check out during Wellness Festival Singapore

Keen on heading to the event but don't want to fork out too much money? Here are some of the free ones you can check out... » READ MORE

2. 'Their parents are younger than me': Dennis Chew on classmates, poly life and taking pay cut

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

In her post, Kaur explained that she had contacted 995 at about 2.40am after witnessing a suspected drunk driver weaving between lanes along... » READ MORE

3. Un-Happy Meal: Woman receives hundreds of empty French fries boxes instead of McDonald's order

This McDonald's customer receives this instead of her breakfast order. PHOTO: Tiktok/Illa_nocte

One woman, who goes by the name Illa_nocte on TikTok, wanted to treat herself to a nice McDonald's breakfast but her plans were scuppered after she was delivered hundreds of empty... » READ MORE

4. 2 wild boars get VIP treatment as police escort them away from Yew Tee HDB blocks

Police officers reportedly escorted the wild boars back to the forest (left). Wild boars were also spotted near Yew Tee Community Club (right). PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News, Facebook/Friends of Yew Tee

Armed with shields, the police officers 'escorted' the wild boar through several HDB blocks before reaching... » READ MORE

