Daily roundup: Booby trap? Lizard gets into sticky situation in NTU student’s dorm room — and other top stories today

1. Booby trap? Lizard gets into sticky situation in NTU student’s dorm room

When a university student discovered one of her silicone nipple covers missing, she was in for a small surprise... » READ MORE

2. 'Nightmare to drive this morning': Flash floods trap drivers and passengers in vehicles

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Surrounded by thigh-high floodwaters, motorists and passengers alike were trapped in their vehicles and needed help... » READ MORE

3. Still a 'bad boy'? Nicholas Tse likes playing the villain and even asked for it in Hong Kong action film Raging Fire

PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

"I think playing [such a role] allows me more freedom and room for creativity"... » READ MORE

4. Jackie Chan takes on Hyun Bin this 9.9 in battle of online shopping ads

PHOTO: YouTube/Shopee, Lazada

Shopee and Lazada are pulling out all the stops and getting the biggest names in Asian showbiz... » READ MORE

