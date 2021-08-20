Daily roundup: Booby trap? Lizard gets into sticky situation in NTU student’s dorm room — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Booby trap? Lizard gets into sticky situation in NTU student’s dorm room
When a university student discovered one of her silicone nipple covers missing, she was in for a small surprise... » READ MORE
2. 'Nightmare to drive this morning': Flash floods trap drivers and passengers in vehicles
Surrounded by thigh-high floodwaters, motorists and passengers alike were trapped in their vehicles and needed help... » READ MORE
3. Still a 'bad boy'? Nicholas Tse likes playing the villain and even asked for it in Hong Kong action film Raging Fire
"I think playing [such a role] allows me more freedom and room for creativity"... » READ MORE
4. Jackie Chan takes on Hyun Bin this 9.9 in battle of online shopping ads
Shopee and Lazada are pulling out all the stops and getting the biggest names in Asian showbiz... » READ MORE
