Daily roundup: Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building - and other top stories today

1. Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building

A secondary school student in Guangxi, China, was recently thrown off the fourth level of his school building and suffered organ ruptures and multiple fractures... » READ MORE

2. 65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News, Ng Chin Khai

"We hope she will go peacefully," the woman's brother said, adding that her brain was no longer functioning... » READ MORE

3. Cecilia Cheung becomes 'neighbours' with ex-husband Nicholas Tse

PHOTO: Seececistreet

The 39-year-old had set up shop in the business and retail heart of Hong Kong, with observant fans pointing out that the Cecilia and her ex-husband, Nicholas Tse, were "neighbours"... » READ MORE

4. 62-year-old taxi driver and 2 passengers taken to hospital after accident with car in Chinatown

PHOTO: Stomp

Both the taxi and the car were extremely dented and photos show that the taxi had collided into a lamppost. Debris is scattered on the ground... » READ MORE