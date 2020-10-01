Daily roundup: Christopher Lee, Fann Wong mark wedding anniversary on social media - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Christopher Lee, Fann Wong mark wedding anniversary on social media

"11 years is neither long nor short, I'm still kept so fair because of you while you still...(please fill this in yourself). Please don't slim down on a whim, I'm afraid I won't recognise you."... » READ MORE

2. No plans to fine those who fly national flag beyond allowed timeframe: Edwin Tong

PHOTO: Facebook/Edwin Tong

He did, however, clarify that action would be taken should there be deliberate disrespect against the national flag... » READ MORE

3. Extreme sports daredevil: Chinese pop star and Vanguard actor Zhu Zhengting isn't just a pretty boy

PHOTO: Weibo

"Every boy wants to be a hero and save others. Everyone wants to be in an action film, the same goes for me."... » READ MORE

4. Addy Lee, Pornsak and Michelle Chia start livestream on Facebook to sell anything from pet perfume to million-dollar homes

PHOTO: Screengrab

"Especially during this current situation, people may feel lonely, so watching livestreams is also a form of companionship,"... » READ MORE