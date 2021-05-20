Daily roundup: E-scooter rider jailed 12 weeks for causing elderly cyclist's death - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. E-scooter rider jailed 12 weeks for causing elderly cyclist's death
Malaysian Hung Kee Boon, now 22, pleaded guilty earlier this month to causing Madam Ong Bee Eng's death by performing a rash act... » READ MORE
2. Another day, another closure: Indonesian buffet restaurant The Ricetable to cease operations after 24 years
The eatery is known for being the only establishment in Singapore serving up authentic rijsttafel... » READ MORE
3. Chen Xiuhuan offers to drive daughter, now a doctor at TTSH, and her colleagues home after they were shunned by drivers
"She's a doctor and this is her calling in life. We can only give her our silent support."... » READ MORE
4. Repeat offender? Woman who refused to wear mask in MBS has pending charge over similar offence
The 53-year-old is already facing a criminal charge over a similar offence allegedly committed last May... » READ MORE