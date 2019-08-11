Daily roundup: Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets - and other top stories today

1. Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
When one passerby offered to accompany the man to a doctor, he rejected her and asked the woman for cash instead... » READ MORE
2. China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
"I explained it to him many times but he still couldn't get it. I was so angry that I could explode," the 36-year-old mum told reporters... » READ MORE
3. Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
"When you're filming these kinds of shows, you also have to maintain a fit physique and eat clean. It's so sad!"... » READ MORE
4. 'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
The police were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt involving two pedestrians and a cyclist along the bicycle path near Yishun Avenue 11... » READ MORE