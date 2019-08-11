Daily roundup: Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
AsiaOne

1. Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets

When one passerby offered to accompany the man to a doctor, he rejected her and asked the woman for cash instead... » READ MORE

2. China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem

PHOTO: Weibo

"I explained it to him many times but he still couldn't get it. I was so angry that I could explode," the 36-year-old mum told reporters... » READ MORE

3. Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role

PHOTO: Instagram/Carina Lau

"When you're filming these kinds of shows, you also have to maintain a fit physique and eat clean. It's so sad!"... » READ MORE

4. 'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun

PHOTO: Facebook/Liew Yong Liang

The police were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt involving two pedestrians and a cyclist along the bicycle path near Yishun Avenue 11... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

